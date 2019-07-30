Police chief in central Arkansas wins $50,000 Powerball prize, officials say

Bauxite police Chief James Barlow III, of Benton claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize on Tuesday, officials said. - Photo by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

A police chief in central Arkansas claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize on Tuesday, lottery officials said.

Bauxite Police Department Chief James Barlow III purchased the ticket at Dip Food and Gas, 3821 Edison Ave. in Benton for the July 27 drawing, according to a news release by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 1, 19, 31, 48, and 61, with a Powerball of 6.

Barlow, who is from Benton, had four white ball numbers as well as the Powerball number, but didn’t purchase the PowerPlay that would have doubled his winnings, the release states.

Officials said the chief was in “total shock” when he found out that he won. His father also won $50,000 in a Powerball drawing about two years ago, he told officials.

“My friend was with me and joked that he was going to sign his name on the back on my ticket, so I signed my name immediately,” Barlow said in the release.

Barlow said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills, according to officials.

On Tuesday, drawings will be held for the Mega Millions jackpot, worth $45 million, and the Natural State jackpot, worth $65,000, officials said. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot drawing is worth $88 million.