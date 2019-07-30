Police: Gunman fires into Little Rock apartment, nearly striking girl, 14

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police on Tuesday were searching for a man they believe fired several times into an occupied apartment in Little Rock Sunday night, nearly striking a 14-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Quail Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, shortly before 9:40 p.m., a Little Rock police report states. Once there, a 52-year-old resident told police that nothing happened and they should move on, according to the report.

A 14-year-old girl came out of an apartment unit crying and told police that another man, identified as Jeffrey Pearson, 40, shot into the house and that “the bullet flew right beside me,” authorities said.

Police said a 17-year-old told them he was at the door outside the apartment when Pearson approached and, putting a handgun up to his face, told him, “Don’t mind grown folks business.”

The teen reentered his home as Pearson reportedly circled around to the north side of the apartment and fired six rounds through a window before fleeing, according to the report.

The 52-year-old man, as well as a 35-year-old woman, 69-year-old man, and a 15-year-old girl told police they were inside the apartment at the time, the report states.

Investigators found six shell casings on the ground where the gunman reportedly shot into the apartment.

No injuries were reported. Police were looking for Pearson, who faces charges of terroristic act and aggravated assault, on Tuesday morning, Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said.