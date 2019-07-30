Police investigate killing of PB man

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning in Pine Bluff.

Authorities were called to 14th Avenue and Blake Street at about 5:10 a.m. for an unspecified call, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers found Deandre Devon Brown with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley. Brown died at the scene, Kelley said.

The victim's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for further investigation.

Police did not immediately say whether any arrests had been made or whether authorities had any suspects.

State Desk on 07/30/2019