Prosecutor to seek death penalty in killing of former Arkansas senator

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Randolph County woman arrested last month in connection with the killing of former state Sen. Linda Collins, Third Judicial Circuit District Attorney Henry Boyce said Tuesday.

Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, 48, has an arraignment scheduled Tuesday afternoon on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and hindering physical evidence. Boyce told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that prosecutors will formally announce their plans to seek the state's highest punishment at the hearing.

There are currently no women on death row in Arkansas.

Authorities haven't divulged what led police to arrest O'Donnell, a friend and former campaign aide to Collins.

The former senator's body was found at her home in Pocahontas on June 4. A local judge's order to seal the case days later has prevented police and prosecutors from publicly releasing details about the murder, including the cause of death.

The local judge later recused from the case. Collins' ex-husband was a judge who served on the same circuit, and a new judge, David Goodson, has been assigned to the case.

The Democrat-Gazette wrote a letter to Goodson earlier this month requesting that the order to seal be lifted in light of rumors and innuendo about the case that have circulated online.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Democrat-Gazette for full details.