Breaking: Prosecutor to seek death penalty in killing of former Arkansas senator
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in killing of former Arkansas senator

by John Moritz | Today at 10:13 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Sen. Linda Collins speaks after the Arkansas Senate session on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Randolph County woman arrested last month in connection with the killing of former state Sen. Linda Collins, Third Judicial Circuit District Attorney Henry Boyce said Tuesday.

Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, 48, has an arraignment scheduled Tuesday afternoon on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and hindering physical evidence. Boyce told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that prosecutors will formally announce their plans to seek the state's highest punishment at the hearing.

There are currently no women on death row in Arkansas.

Authorities haven't divulged what led police to arrest O'Donnell, a friend and former campaign aide to Collins.

The former senator's body was found at her home in Pocahontas on June 4. A local judge's order to seal the case days later has prevented police and prosecutors from publicly releasing details about the murder, including the cause of death.

The local judge later recused from the case. Collins' ex-husband was a judge who served on the same circuit, and a new judge, David Goodson, has been assigned to the case.

The Democrat-Gazette wrote a letter to Goodson earlier this month requesting that the order to seal be lifted in light of rumors and innuendo about the case that have circulated online.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • noname2u
    July 30, 2019 at 10:36 a.m.

    Stop sitting on the story, prosecutor. You want to announce that you are seeking the death penalty? Give the public information. I've never seen such a show made out of a murder. This woman isn't any more special than anyone else who has been murdered...except in the minds of her political allies.
