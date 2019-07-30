Hogs' Musselman adds son to staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has hired his son, Michael, as the Razorbacks' director of recruiting, it was announced Monday.

Last season, Michael Musselman was on his father's staff at Nevada as a graduate assistant coach. He is a graduate of the University of San Diego, where he was a student manager.

Michael Musselman earned a bachelor's degree in communications and a minor in business administration from San Diego in 2018, and he completed his master's degree in educational leadership from Nevada this summer.

Tulsa playing at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tulsa will play the University of Arkansas basketball team Dec. 14 in Walton Arena, according to the Golden Hurricane's nonconference schedule released Monday.

It will be the 60th time Arkansas and Tulsa have played, but the first meeting since the Razorbacks won 68-59 during the 2006-07 season to improve their lead in the series to 36-23.

Tulsa is coached by Frank Haith, who previously faced the Razorbacks four times in SEC play as Missouri's coach. Haith's Missouri teams were 3-1 against Arkansas. He has a 95-66 record in five seasons at Tulsa.

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 07/30/2019