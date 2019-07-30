Tortoise who lived at Little Rock Zoo for 28 years dies

Ed, a tortoise who resided at the Little Rock Zoo for more than 28 years, died July 26, 2019.

Ed, a tortoise whose age is unknown who resided at the Little Rock Zoo for more than 28 years, has died, zoo officials said Tuesday.

The 580-pound Aldabra tortoise came to Little Rock from the Louisville Zoo in 1991. He was caught in the wild the year before on an island of the Aldabra Atoll located in the Seychelles off the African coast.

After several weeks of veterinary care, Ed was euthanized Friday due to an unresolvable intestinal impaction, the zoo said in a news release.

Ed would do anything for a treat, said Connor Livingston, one of the tortoise’s former keepers. He loved target training, an animal husbandry practice that gives physical exercise and provides mental stimulation for animals, Livingston said.

His favorite food was watermelon, and he lived with Earnestine, his female companion.

Three other Aldabra tortoises remain at the Little Rock Zoo, along with four African spurred tortoises.

Aldabra tortoises are considered a vulnerable species, which means they are likely to become endangered if conditions threatening their survival and reproduction remain the same, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Ed was the second animal to pass away at the Little Rock Zoo in two days. Trudy, the oldest living western lowland gorilla residing in a zoo, died Thursday at age 63, Little Rock Zoo officials said.