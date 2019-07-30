Travelers spring to life in ninth, but fall short

Home runs by Ryan Dorow and Leody Taveras of the Frisco RoughRiders helped offset a three-run home run by Arkansas' Nick Zammarelli in the ninth inning for a 5-4 Frisco victory Monday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Dorow opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-run shot to left-center field after Charles Leblanc walked to put the RoughRiders up 2-0.

In the third inning, Taveras led off the inning with a solo shot off Ricardo Sanchez to make it 3-0. After singles by Yonny Hernandez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the RoughRiders made it 4-0 when Hernandez scored on a wild pitch. Eliezer Alvarez doubled to left to score Leblanc to make it 5-0.

The Travelers, who had four hits going into the ninth inning, came alive in the ninth. Kyle Lewis and Dom Thompson-Williams had back-to-back singles to start the inning. After Cal Raleigh struck out and Luis Liberato grounded into a fielder's choice, Lewis scored on a wild pitch by Ronald Herrera to make it 5-1.

After a walk to Joseph Odom, Zammarelli hit a a home run to right field on a 1-2 pitch from Herrera to pull within 5-4. Jake Lemoine came on to strike out Logan Taylor to end the game.

Edgar Arredondo (6-3) pitched 5 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 6, to get the victory. Sanchez (6-8) allowed 5 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings for the Travelers to take the loss.

Lewis led the Travelers by going 2 for 4. Alvarez and Hernandez had two hits for Frisco.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI FRISCO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 3 0 1 0 Taveras, cf 3 1 1 1

Lewis, lf 4 1 2 0 Hernandez, ss 3 1 2 0

T.-Williams, rf 4 0 1 0 K.-Falefa, c 4 0 1 0

Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0 Cordero, 3b 4 0 0 0

Liberato, cf 4 1 0 0 Leblanc, 1b 3 2 0 0

Odom, 1b 2 1 0 0 Alvarez, rf 4 0 2 1

Zmmarlli, dh 4 1 1 3 Dorow, 2b 4 1 1 2

Taylor, 3b 4 0 1 0 De Leon,dh 3 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 2 0 1 0 Davis, lf 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 31 4 7 3 totals 31 5 8 4

Arkansas 000 000 004 -- 4 7 0

Frisco 023 000 000 -- 5 8 0

DP -- Arkansas 1, Frisco 3. LOB -- Arkansas 4, Frisco 5. 2B -- Alvarez. HR -- Zammarelli (9), Dorow (2), Taveras (2). SB -- Hernandez.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez L, 6-8 6 6 5 5 2 5

Delaplane 1 2 0 0 1 2

Haberer 1 0 0 0 0 2 FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO

Arredondo W, 6-3 5 4 0 0 2 6

Herrera 32/3 3 4 4 2 4

Lemoine S, 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

WP -- Sanchez, Herrera. Umpires -- Home: Matamoros; First: Hernandez; Third: Moreno. Time -- 2:25. Attendance -- 4,279.

Sports on 07/30/2019