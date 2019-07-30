Trump, Sharpton exchange criticism

The Rev. Al Sharpton holds a news conference Monday in Baltimore to criticize President Donald Trump after his remarks about Rep. Elijah Cummings. Before Sharpton’s appearance, Trump in a tweet denounced the civil-rights activist as “a con man, a trouble- maker, always looking for a score.”

WASHINGTON -- Facing growing accusations of racial bias for his recent tweets, President Donald Trump lashed out at another of his critics Monday, adding the Rev. Al Sharpton to a growing group of prominent minority-group members whom he accuses of prejudice.

"Hates Whites & Cops!" Trump tweeted shortly before Sharpton, a civil-rights activist, held a Baltimore news conference to criticize Trump and show support for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Trump critic. On Sunday, Trump in a tweet labeled Cummings, the son of former sharecroppers who rose to become the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, as a racist.

"Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score," Trump tweeted of Sharpton, an MSNBC host he has known for 25 years.

Sharpton fired back at the president in a tweet of his own, saying, "I do make trouble for bigots," and adding that Trump "has a particular venom for blacks and people of color."

"He attacks Nancy Pelosi, he attacks Chuck Schumer, he attacks other whites -- but he never said their districts or their states are places that no human being wants to live," Sharpton said.

Trump and Sharpton share a long history as public figures in New York. Trump cut the ribbon at Sharpton's National Action Network annual convention in 2002. And in 2006, Trump returned to the convention, standing next to Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and singer James Brown.

It's a "different tune now," Sharpton noted Monday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqL1_ZeN_-s]

"Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well," Trump wrote, before calling Sharpton a con man.

"As far as me being a con man, if he really thought I was a con man, he'd be nominating me for his Cabinet," Sharpton said to laughter at the news conference.

Trump has said his weekend comments referring to Cummings' majority-black Baltimore district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live" were not racist. On Monday, he reached out to a group of black pastors to discuss the issues facing the black community.

The president said in a tweet that he convened a group of "wonderful Inner City Pastors" for the unannounced, closed meeting Monday.

"This country needs healing. There's so much division in America along racial lines," said Bill Owens, president of the Coalition of African American Pastors, who said he was among about 20 pastors who had met with the president.

"He wanted to know from us: What should he do in America? What best can he do?" Owens said of Trump, insisting the gathering "was not damage control."

Asked by a reporter whether he thought Trump was racist, Owens said he found that "hard to believe." But he said the president could do more to address racial discrimination in the country, "absolutely."

The president, however, was chided by another group of religious leaders in Maryland, who said in an open letter that Trump had "publicly slurred our beloved Baltimore" and implored him to "stop putting down people."

The Ecumenical Leaders' Group of Maryland, whose members pray for the president, urged Trump to end the "harmful rhetoric that angers and discourages the people and communities you are called to serve."

Alveda King, the niece of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and a longtime Trump supporter, noted Trump's longtime relationships with Sharpton and Jackson.

"These are his brothers," King said.

RECENT REMARKS

Two weeks ago, Trump caused an uproar with a series of tweets directed at four Democratic congresswomen from minority groups, telling them that if they "hate our country," they can go back to their "broken and crime-infested" countries. Three of the four were born in this country, and a fourth, Rep. Ilhan Omar, became a citizen after coming to the U.S. from Somalia.

Trump's remarks about the four lawmakers, along with his comments about Cummings, have led critics to accuse him of targeting members of minority groups.

In defense of his tweets about Cummings, Trump said Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, had "recently equated" parts of Baltimore to a "third world country" in 2015 comments.

"I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard," Trump tweeted.

Sanders tweeted back that "Trump's lies and racism never end. While I have been fighting to lift the people of Baltimore and elsewhere out of poverty with good paying jobs, housing and health care, he has been attacking workers and the poor."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, on Monday called the president's comments "just outrageous and inappropriate." Hogan, the new chairman of the National Governors Association, said he recently gave an address at the association about the divisive politics that "are literally tearing America apart."

"I think enough is enough," Hogan said on the C4 Radio Show in Baltimore. "I mean, people are just completely fed up with this kind of nonsense, and why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work instead of who's tweeting what, and who's calling who what kind of names? I mean, it's just absurd."

Michael Steele, the state's former lieutenant governor who went on to serve as the chairman of the Republican National Committee, said it was "reprehensible to talk about the city the way" Trump did, but he hoped the attention would elevate the conversation about how to help urban areas. He invited the president to be a part of the conversation.

"Put down the cellphone and the tweeting and come walk the streets in this community so that you can see firsthand the good and the difficult that needs to be addressed, and let's do it together," Steele said on the radio show.

Del. Cheryl Glenn, a Democrat who served as president of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, said Monday that Trump's tweets are a "smoke bomb to cause distractions" as he seeks re-election.

"He is playing to his base to solidify this election, and I'm praying people will be smart enough to stay focused," she said. "We all know what he said was baseless, a lie and condescending. We know who our congressman is and are proud of his work."

Other Baltimore residents also defended Cummings and criticized Trump's words.

"This is the struggle that he doesn't know anything about. He's never been here, so he really doesn't have anything to say," the Rev. Timmie Lee from the Cornerstone Christian Church said as he stopped by a street stand he operates in Baltimore, where his son Isaiah, 12, was helping sell sneakers and soap. "If he was raised up in this community, if he had any dealings with this community, then he can speak to this community. Elijah Cummings is here. He walks through this community. He lives in this community."

The city is confronting joblessness, homelessness, blocks of vacant housing, crushing poverty and a huge wealth gap. According to Lawrence Brown, an associate professor at Morgan State University in Baltimore, the median annual income for white families in Baltimore is roughly $76,000. The median income for black families is $36,000. But city and community leaders say those problems have much more to do with a long history of housing segregation -- mandated by law in the early 1900s -- than with any one politician.

The city has gone through five police commissioners in the past five years, and it has recorded at least 33 more murders this year than New York, despite being about one-fourteenth the size.

"Trump is a buffoon. He looks at this as an African American community, and that's all he sees. That's where his narrow mind is," said John Cheatham, 66, a court reporter for a local radio station. But he acknowledged that his city has entrenched problems.

Some in Baltimore remember Trump for his criticism of former President Barack Obama over the 2015 death in police custody of Freddie Gray.

"Our great African American president hasn't exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore!" Trump wrote on Twitter then.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Hope Yen, Jill Colvin and Brian Witte of The Associated Press; by Rachel Chason, Dana Hedgpeth and Ovetta Wiggins of The Washington Post; and by Sheryl Gay Stolberg, James Barron and Jeffery C. Mays of The New York Times.

