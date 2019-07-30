UA investigating report of rape

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 20-year-old woman last week told police she was raped at a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville residence hall.

The woman told police the rape took place on the evening of April 11 at Gladson-Ripley Hall, said Capt. Gary Crain with UA police.

Crain said the woman came forward to police on Wednesday and named as the offender a UA student with whom she had a long-term dating relationship. The woman this spring attended UA but told police she did not plan on returning as a student, Crain said.

Crain said police are investigating her report, with information to be forwarded to a prosecuting attorney. Crain said the alleged assault was also referred to the university's Title IX office.

