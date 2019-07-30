Gunfire at Arkansas Walmart under investigation, police say

Police in Sheridan were investigating after they received a report of gunfire at a Walmart Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart, 1308 S. Rock Street, at about 6:40 a.m., according to a news release by the department. Although the incident was initially reported as a shooting, neither a shooter nor any victims were found at the store, the release states.

Sheridan police Chief Jason Teague said investigators believe the shots were fired in the store’s parking lot, but that no injuries were reported to authorities.

An investigation into the shooting call is ongoing, the release states. Though persons of interest have been identified, Teague declined on Tuesday to release their identities.

In northern Mississippi, a gunman shot and killed two people and wounded a police officer before he was arrested on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Both of the dead were Walmart employees, and one was found inside the store while the other was discovered in the parking lot, according to area television stations WREG-TV and WHBQ-TV.