Wrecks claim lives of 2 motorcyclists; girl dies after crash

Two motorcylists died in separate accidents Saturday, authorities said.

Also, a girl who was injured in an accident on July 20 has died, authorities said Monday.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after colliding with a passenger car in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Ronnie Letner was riding a motorcycle south on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro when he struck a passenger car heading east at the Creek Drive intersection, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department. Both Letner and 57-year-old Ricky Howard, the car's driver, were taken to area hospitals, the post stated.

Police said Letner died of his injuries at St. Bernards Medical Center later that day.

A 24-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after his motorcycle collided with a deer Saturday in Northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Shortly after noon, Cody Easley of Siloam Springs was riding a Honda motorcycle east on Bozarth Cemetery Road northwest of Gentry when the vehicle hit a deer, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Easley was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and later died, the report said.

A girl injured earlier this month in a single-vehicle crash in central Arkansas has died, authorities said.

The youth, whose name and age were not released, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger east on East Cleland Road west of Cabot on July 20 when the wreck happened, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police.

The pickup drifted onto the shoulder and she overcorrected, the report states. The vehicle then left the road and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment, where she later died, the report states. The Pulaski County coroner's office wasn't immediately able to confirm the date of her death.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 07/30/2019