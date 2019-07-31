2 Little Rock officers justified in shooting, injuring man, prosecutor says

Officer Cody Hall, left, and officer James McConnell are shown in these photos released by the Little Rock Police Department.

Two officers who shot and injured a man in Little Rock in December were justified in shooting him, a prosecuting attorney said in a letter dated Tuesday.

The decision regarding Little Rock police Officer Cody Hall and Officer James McConnell, was made by Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley, who sent the letter to Little Rock police Chief Keith Humphrey.

“Officers Hall and McConnell acted reasonably in the circumstances they faced on December 20, 2018, and were within the scope of the law in so acting,” Jegley wrote.

On Dec. 20, Hall and McConnell were patrolling the area of a Motel 6, 10524 W. Markham, when shortly before midnight they spotted a white Honda Fit occupied by several people who appeared to be acting suspiciously, according to a summary of the case report.

The three men began exiting the car, which was reported stolen the previous day, but the officers told them to remain inside. As police approached the Fit, the driver, later identified as Jacob Goff-Stanick, 20, put the car in reverse.

The reversing vehicle struck McConnell, causing “slight injury” to his right hand and left arm, before crashing into the patrol unit.

The case summary says Hall “took evasive action” before approaching the driver again, giving him verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Instead, though, the driver reportedly put the Fit in drive and turned the car toward Hall.

Both Hall and McConnell then opened fire on the vehicle, striking Goff-Stanick several times.

Following the shooting, Goff-Stanick was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to the summary, Goff-Stanick’s wounds included a bullet that had lodged itself near the left jaw and nasal cavity, one lodged in a bone in his right arm, one that traveled up his inner right thigh, and a grazed right forearm.

Goff-Stanick was released from the hospital on Jan. 4 and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Wednesday, an online jail roster shows.

According to court records, he was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, second-degree battery on an officer and theft by receiving in the Dec. 20 incident. No bond was listed on the roster.

His next court date is Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

The two men who were in the car with Goff-Stanick were interviewed by police and released without charges.