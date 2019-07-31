Alumni association to host golf benefit

The Shorter College Alumni Association will have its inaugural Scholarship Fund-Benefit Golf Tournament on Aug. 9 at North Little Rock's Burns Park Championship Golf Course.

All sponsorships are to benefit the Shorter College Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, according to a tournament advertisement.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble with 18 holes of medal play. The entry fee is $300 per team.

Shorter College is a private liberal arts college in North Little Rock. The school was founded in 1886. The nonprofit Shorter College Alumni Association Inc., is sponsoring the tournament.

More information is available by contacting Earl Tolbert at (501) 376-7613 or John Brunson Jr. at (501) 944-7579 or johnbrunsonjr3695@yahoo.com.