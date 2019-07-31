ArcBest earnings miss 2Q forecast

ArcBest Corp.'s second-quarter earnings report released Tuesday didn't meet analysts' expectations, despite a jump in profit.

The Fort Smith trucking and logistics company reported a net income of $24 million for the three months that ended June 30, beating last year's net income of $1 million.

Revenue declined to $771 million for the period, down more than 2% from $793 million a year ago.

In Tuesday's report, Judy McReynolds, ArcBest's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said it was a solid quarter that saw revenue growth from its asset-based business, ABF Freight, despite shifting conditions.

"Once again we saw that business conditions, while still relatively healthy, moderated in the second quarter from last year's record-setting levels," McReynolds said.

ArcBest's second-quarter results just missed Wall Street estimates, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus of 13 analysts. They thought the firm would report a profit of about 94 cents per share. Instead, it reported 92 cents per share, up from 5 cents a share a year ago.

A one-time $28.2 million charge, worth $1.05 per share, was reflected in ArcBest's 2018 second quarter, and came from the restructuring of ABF Freight's obligation with a multi-employer pension plan.

Despite a net drop in revenue for the quarter, its ABF Freight and FleetNet businesses saw revenue gains compared with last year's quarter. Broken out -- ABF Freight's revenue was $559.6 million in the second quarter, up from $559.2 million a year ago. FleetNet's revenue was $51.7 million, up from $46.8 million.

FleetNet is part of ArcBest's asset-light, or logistics, business, which reported revenue of $232.8 million, down from $246.7 million last year.

ArcBest's asset-based operating ratio, or the ratio of revenues to expenses, fell to 93.5% in the second quarter from 99.4% a year ago. It spent about $12 million more on costs related to fuel and salaries, wages and benefits, compared to last year's second quarter quarter.

ArcBest reported 2019 second-quarter operating income of $36.2 million and $3.1 million for its asset-based and asset-light businesses, respectively.

After performing well in the first half of 2019, McReynolds said ArcBest's outlook for the rest of the year remains positive but will change if necessary.

"We will monitor for any changes to that view, particularly as it relates to federal tariff policies and developments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors," she said in her closing remarks.

ArcBest shares rose 83 cents, or 2.97% to close Tuesday at $28.78. The company released its earnings report after the stock market closed.

A conference call with company executives will be held today at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the results, ArcBest has told investors. It can be accessed at the company's website or by dialing (800) 897-3679.

Business on 07/31/2019