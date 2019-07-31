Arkansas man arrested, accused of hindering double homicide investigation

A man accused of hindering a double homicide investigation in south Arkansas was arrested last week, police said Wednesday.

Police arrested Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, on July 24 after an anonymous tip led investigators to interview him regarding their pursuit of double homicide suspect Jory Worthen, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Camden Police Department.

Authorities determined Woods met with Worthen on June 27 outside Chidester, about 15 miles northwest of Camden, and that Woods knew about the killing, the release states. Police said Woods also knew Worthen’s whereabouts.

Worthen is wanted in the killings of Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son, who were found dead inside her Camden home at 1338 Ronald Drive on June 25.

Woods was transported to the Ouachita County jail, where he remained on Wednesday morning, according to an online roster. He faces one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution, and his bond has been set at $100,000, the roster states.

Police in late June said Worthen, who had not been arrested Wednesday morning, may have been driving Cannon’s 2007 white Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE. Officers said Worthen should be considered dangerous.