Arkansas man found guilty of raping daughters, receives 3 life sentences

A Mineral Springs man has been found guilty of three counts of rape of his own daughters and received three life sentences, all to run consecutively.

The victims were all under the age of 14, according to a news release from Bryan L. Chesshir, prosecuting attorney for the Ninth-West Judicial District of Arkansas.

A Howard County jury took only 20 minutes to find Orlando A. Dominguez, 48, guilty, according to the news release.

The case was prosecuted by Chesshir, who was assisted by his Howard County deputy prosecutor, Aaron Brasel.

"It is a crying shame when a child has to grow up in a home of sexual abuse," Chesshir said in the news release. "However, a child being raised to accept being raped as a part of everyday life, as if it is like just going to school or doing your chores on a daily basis, is unimaginable. I could not think of a worse betrayal to these young girls than their own father violently raping them continuously over a six-year period."

The Howard County sheriff's office began investigating the case on Jan. 20 after Dominguez's 18-year old daughter reported that Dominguez was calling her, asking her not to cheat on him with her boyfriend.

This conversation was overheard by the victim's mother. When questioned, the victim told investigator Joey Davis that Dominguez had been forcing her to have sex with him since she was 12 years old. The victim told investigators from the time she was 15 until 18, Dominguez would rape her on a daily basis.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services removed the remaining two minor daughters from the home and placed them, along with another sibling, into a foster home. After being removed to a safe environment, the 14- and 12-year-old daughters told their foster parents that their father had also raped them.

Dominguez was charged with raping his middle daughter on three occasions from the age of 12 and 13, and raping his youngest daughter at the age of 11 — all within the family home in Mineral Springs.

All three victims, along with a licensed practical therapist/forensic interviewer from Texarkanam testified during the trial. Dominguez chose not to testify. However, the jury was able to hear the telephone call Dominguez made from the Howard County Jail to one of the victims, repeatedly requesting that she go to his lawyer and tell him it only happened twice to her.