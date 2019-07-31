Arkansas man sentenced to 65 years for arson of late uncle's home

A Camden man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for arson after setting a house at 120 Van Buren Street on fire.

A Camden man was sentenced to 65 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction Monday after a jury found him guilty of all three charges levied against him in Ouachita County District Court.

Willliam Holcombe Milner was convicted of arson, residential burglary and theft of property less than $1,000.

On July 23, 2018 at around 11:02 p.m., the Camden Fire Department was dispatched to 120 Van Buren Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noted the back of the structure was fully engulfed. The house belonged to the late Richard Milner.

On July 24, Captain John Voss spoke with an individual who was an executive of Richard Milner's estate. Milner’s family, including his nephew, William Milner, had been left out of the will. The individual was concerned that William Milner could have started the fire.

Authorities found that a box containing Richard Milner’s ashes had been removed from the house before it burned. An officer placed William Milner around the scene of the crime about three hours prior to the fire call.

Authorities were told there was a game camera inside the house. They were unable to find the remains of it and it was suspected that someone had removed it.

Judge Hamilton Singleton signed a search warrant for William Milner’s home and the camera was found in a boat on his property. When the memory card was examined, photos reportedly showed William Milner inside the house pouring an unknown substance on a rag.

Milner is also awaiting a court appearance on a charge of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person.