Authorities searching for suspects in Pope County shooting

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:51 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Two suspects in a shooting that authorities said took place near Atkins early Wednesday morning. - Photo by Pope County sheriff's office

The Pope County sheriff’s office said they were looking for two people wanted in a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

The suspects in the shooting, which took place near Atkins, may not be from the Pope County area, a release by the Pope County sheriff’s office stated Wednesday afternoon.

The release does not report any injuries in the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story

