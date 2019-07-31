California mandates tax files in presidential race

This July 23, 2019 photo shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom signed a law Tuesday, July 30, requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot, a move aimed squarely at Republican President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's Democratic governor signed legislation Tuesday that requires presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot, a move aimed squarely at Republican President Donald Trump.

Most of the major Democratic candidates for president have already publicly disclosed their personal income-tax returns as Trump has refused to do so, breaking with decades of tradition by candidates from both parties.

The Trump campaign said the legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is "unconstitutional." But even if the law withstands a likely legal challenge, Trump could avoid the requirement by choosing not to compete in California's March 3 primary.

The Republican National Committee does not require candidates to appear on primary ballots in all 50 states. With no credible GOP challenger at this point, Trump likely won't need California's delegates to win the Republican nomination. The law does not apply to the general election ballot.

Harmeet Dhillon, one of California's two representatives on the Republican National Committee, called the bill an "illegal voter suppression scheme." Removing Trump from the state's primary ballot would likely depress turnout from GOP voters for down-ticket races and ballot measures, she said.

Newsom, who has sparred with Trump over immigration policy and California's troubled high-speed rail project, said the state's influence as one of the world's largest economies gives it "a special responsibility" to hold candidates to high ethical standards, including disclosing information about their personal finances.

"These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence," Newsom wrote in his signing statement.

While states have authority over how candidates can access their ballots, the U.S. Constitution lays out a limited set of qualifications that candidates must meet to run for president, said Rick Hasen, a professor specializing in election law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. Those qualifications include requiring that presidential candidates be over age 35, born in the U.S. and live at least 14 years in the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court has previously halted state efforts to add ballot-access rules for congressional candidates.

The bill's author, Democratic state Sen. Mike McGuire, said it would be "inconsistent" with past practice for Trump to forgo the primary ballot and "ignore the most popular and vote-rich state in the nation."

In a tweet to Trump, McGuire said: "If you want to be on the CA primary ballot, release your returns. It's a low bar to hit, unless you have something to hide."

Tax returns show income, charitable giving and business dealings, all of which Democratic state lawmakers say voters are entitled to know about.

California is the first state to enact legislation compelling political candidates to disclose their personal income-tax returns. New York state has passed a law giving congressional committees access to Trump's state tax returns; Trump has challenged that law in court.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

