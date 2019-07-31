City attorney picked for service award

North Little Rock City Attorney Amy Fields has been chosen as a recipient for the Brown, Mulligan, Rocha Distinguished Public Service Award by International Municipal Lawyers Association Inc. of Rockville, Md.

The award is presented to honor a local government attorney "for significant and surpassing achievements in the field of local government law" during the previous year, according to the association's website, imla.org.

Fields was unopposed in the November general election for a four-year term as city attorney.

The North Little Rock City Council had appointed her to the position after Jason Carter left the job in November 2017.

Fields joined the North Little Rock city attorney's office in March 2017 after being an assistant city attorney in Little Rock for 11 years. She had worked in the North Little Rock office for about a year before taking the Little Rock position.

Fields will be honored at an awards luncheon during the association's annual conference in Atlanta in September.