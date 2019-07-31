Democrats split on ideas' worth; liberal, centrist hopefuls debate over path to beat Trump

The question of what it will take to defeat President Donald Trump next year took center stage at Tuesday night's Democratic debate, as moderate rivals to Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argued that their promises of sweeping, fundamental change are unrealistic and will drive voters to the GOP.

Sanders, of Vermont, and Warren, of Massachusetts, became the main targets of several candidates who have struggled to win support. The two senators faced criticism from Democrats such as former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, who asserted that the party will win with "things that are workable, not fairy tale economics."

Warren shot back: "I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for. I don't get it."

Sanders agreed. "I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas," he said.

The debate showed the tension in the Democratic nomination race between the party's liberal faction and its centrists over the best path to beating Trump next year.

Warren said the time for half-measures has passed. On health care, she said, the U.S. has already tried a system of Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance that hasn't worked.

Sanders said the path to beating Trump would be difficult and that "we need to have a campaign of energy, excitement and of vision" to get there, which includes motivating younger voters with promises the senator has made, such as free college and student-debt forgiveness.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper warned that Sanders' embrace of socialism was too extreme to win against Trump. "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal, a plan to combat climate change, amount to "a disaster at the ballot box," he said. "You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump."

Sanders noted that he leads Trump in some polls of hypothetical general election matchups. "The reason we are going to defeat Trump and beat him badly is that he is a fraud and a phony, and we're going to expose him for what he is," he said, listing his efforts to raise the minimum wage and cut prescription drug prices.

Warren and Sanders were the targets of opponents who warned about raising taxes on the middle class and reversing the gains of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act if the Medicare for All plan they both support were enacted.

"We have tried this experiment with the insurance companies, and what they've done is they've sucked billions of dollars out of our health care system and they force people to have to fight to try to get the health care coverage that their doctors and nurses say they need," Warren said.

Hickenlooper, one of a handful of candidates who favors a public option while continuing to maintain the private insurance system, said he could see Medicare for All becoming a reality in time but that the way to get there would be through "an evolution, not a revolution."

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio warned that Medicare for All could hurt union members who had negotiated for generous health insurance programs, but Sanders insisted that his plan "would be better" and would include hearing aids and eyeglasses.

"You don't know that, Bernie," Ryan interjected.

"I do know that," Sanders shot back. "I wrote the d*** bill."

When Delaney described Medicare for All as bad policy and bad politics, Sanders told him, "You're wrong." Delaney retorted that "my colleagues don't understand the business" of private health insurance.

ON IMMIGRATION

The candidates took a different tone on illegal border crossings, with most saying they would continue to criminally prosecute egregious cases of border-crossing while ending policies that rip migrant families apart.

"Right now, if you want to come into the country, you should at least ring the doorbell," Ryan said. "It's a shame what's happening, but Donald Trump is doing it. So we've got to get rid of Donald Trump."

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro's proposal to shift immigration enforcement from criminal to civil penalties pulled the Democratic field to the left in the first debate in June. But a month later, candidates including Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas clarified that civil penalties were part of a comprehensive overhaul and that criminal laws would still be used for the worst offenders.

But Sanders remained committed to decriminalizing border crossings -- and to providing health insurance to those who do cross the border illegally.

"What Trump is doing through his racism and xenophobia is demonizing a group of people. And when I'm president, I will end that demonization," he said. "I talk about health care as a human right, and that applies to all people in this country. And in a Medicare for All system, we can afford to do that."

Warren also said she wouldn't charge border crossings criminally, leading Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to shoot back, "You're playing into Trump's hands."

While much of the debate was dominated by immigration and health care policy, the issue of race emerged in the second hour. Sanders said Trump exploited racism, and others said the president's rhetoric revived memories of the worst in the country's history, including slavery.

"The legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression is alive and well in every aspect of the economy and the country today," O'Rourke said, adding that he supported the creation of a panel to examine reparations for the descendants of slaves.

Despite the long road ahead, there is an increasing sense of urgency for many candidates who are fighting for a foothold in the race.

More than a dozen could be blocked from the next round of debates altogether if they fail to reach new polling and fundraising thresholds required by the Democratic National Committee.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who is working to keep her campaign alive, aligned herself with the struggling pragmatic wing Tuesday night, saying, "We are more worried about winning an argument than winning an election."

Bullock, in his first debate appearance, took a swipe at Sanders.

Working people "can't wait for a revolution," he said. "Their problems are here and now."

Bullock replaced Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who dropped out shortly after the previous set of debates.

Part two of this round of debates, airing today, will feature Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and businessman Andrew Yang.

Information for this article was contributed by Gregory Korte and Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News; and by Steve Peoples, Sara Burnett and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

