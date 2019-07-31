Dicamba scofflaws a worry for board

Those who violate the ban on spraying dicamba shouldn't get the idea that the ban isn't being enforced, members of the state Plant Board said Tuesday.

More than two months after the state's May 26 ban took effect, complaints of possible dicamba damage to crops and other vegetation continue to mount, leading some officials and weed scientists to believe the ban is being violated.

"How do we put teeth into this?" Greg Hay, the board's chairman and a member of the board's pesticide committee, said Tuesday during a meeting in which the committee primarily considered what fines to levy on violations found in 2017 and 2018.

Hay said some farmers who last week attended a special called meeting of the Plant Board in Mississippi County, where university weed scientists' research plots have been rendered useless because of possible dicamba exposure, appeared to have the attitude that the board won't enforce the ban.

"People think they're getting protected from higher up," Hay said. "I don't think that's the case." Hay said he believed Scott Bray, the board's director since June, also made clear at the meeting that the ban will be enforced. Fines of up to $25,000 are possible.

For years, maximum fines for an array of Plant Board violations had been $1,000, but the General Assembly in 2017 singled out dicamba and approved fines of up to $25,000 for its misuse but only "when significant off-target crop damage occurred."

There were no $25,000 fines levied last year, the first full growing season under the new law, because finding the source of secondary off-target movement of dicamba is difficult, if not impossible, and because "significant" damage was hard to define.

Lawmakers narrowed the language this year to simply "egregious" violations, and several Plant Board members have said they believed any spraying during the ban would be a violation subject to the higher penalties.

So far this year, the board has received 365 complaints of damage caused by pesticide drift, with 165 of those specifically citing dicamba as a possible cause.

While most of those cases are still under investigation, it will be important for the Plant Board to address those violations this year, Marty Eaton, a member from Jonesboro, said. "We have to, this winter, hit some people with big fines for 2019," he said. "We can't be sitting here next year talking about 2019 files."

While the federal Environmental Protection Agency has allowed dicamba's use through the 2020 growing season, the Plant Board won't be considering its plan for next year until late fall or winter.

The complexity of cases, coupled with the legal rights of the suspected farmers and applicators to contest and appeal any actions, and the "sheer volume" of complaints the past three years have led to a logjam of investigations, Susie Nichols, pesticide division manager for the Plant Board, said.

The state received more than 1,000 complaints in 2017 -- when a midseason emergency ban on dicamba took effect -- and about 200 last year, when farmers had an April 15 cutoff date. Complaints have hampered other states, too, she said.

Many closed investigations resulted in no violations being cited, but, Nichols said, "No violation doesn't mean symptomology [of dicamba damage] wasn't found."

In addressing about 50 case files from 2017 and 2018, the pesticide committee in a handful of cases voted Tuesday to go beyond fines that had been informally agreed to between violators and Plant Board regulators.

The pesticide committee increased from $700 to $1,000 the recommended penalty against an aerial applicator for not having a commercial license for the operation itself. The same applicator was fined another $1,000 Tuesday for lacking a commercial applicator license. Both violations were from 2017.

Two farmers, in separate cases, were fined $1,000 on each of three violations -- for spraying dicamba during last year's ban, failing to keep proper records of spraying, and for not having the required training certificate for dicamba applications. Staff members had recommended a total of $1,100 in fines for the three violations found for each farmer.

The farmers can appeal the increase in fines through formal or informal hearings. The fines also must be approved by the Plant Board.

The pesticide committee also approved sending 41 warning letters to farmers or applicators with "Level 1/minor" violations in 2017 and 2018.

