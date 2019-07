Indians deal Bauer, get Puig from Reds

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, has words with pitcherTrevor Bauer, right, as Bauer is taken out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bauer threw two baseballs into the stands as he reacted to Royals batter Nicky Lopez's two-RBI single. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer's final act for the Indians was throwing a ball over the center-field wall.

Yasiel Puig ended his season with Cincinnati in another brawl.

Cleveland agreed to trade Bauer, the talented but taxing right-hander, to the Reds on Tuesday night for Puig in a three-team deal that also involves the San Diego Padres, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Indians, who are trying to catch the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, also get left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and slugging outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

San Diego receives minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds, the person said.

In his last start for the Indians on Sunday, Bauer, who is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season, threw a ball in frustration from the mound in Kansas City over the center-field wall. The moment seemed to push the Indians over the edge with the enigmatic 28-year-old, who has one of baseball's best arms but can be difficult.

Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball for his startling heave, a person familiar with the discipline told the AP. The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the discipline was not announced.

Bauer talked and exchanged hugs with several teammates in the clubhouse following Cleveland's 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros before he departed around 10:45 p.m. He declined to speak with reporters.

The Reds did not confirm the trade, but Puig said he's bound for Cleveland, where the club's front office was being celebrated for not only getting rid of Bauer but for adding young, quality players who can impact the playoff race.

"I'm going to miss all my teammates here," Puig said after the Reds lost 11-4 to Pittsburgh. "This part of the year is amazing for me, being on this team and the city. Now it's time to move forward and go to my new team and help my team go to the playoffs. ... I want to say thank you to all the city, Cincinnati. We stay next door -- we're going to Cleveland."

A former All-Star, Puig is batting .252 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI and 14 steals in 100 games with the Reds, who acquired him in December in a seven-player swap with the Dodgers.

The Cuban-born outfielder has a career .275 average with 130 homers and 391 RBI in 812 games. He's eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

Bauer is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts this season, but he hasn't been as consistent as the Indians have needed while waiting for two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (broken arm) and Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) to return to their rotation.

However, Puig is facing a possible suspension after he was involved in another brawl with the Pirates just as the trade was coming together.

In the ninth inning, Reds reliever Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates' dugout and threw punches, starting a brawl prolonged by Puig. As he left the field for the final time, Puig was given a warm ovation from Reds fans. He was also at the center of a melee between the teams in April, when Puig seemed to be taking on the entire Pirates team by himself near home plate.

Also Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.

As part of the trade, the Blue Jays agreed to send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps' contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses.

Phelps will cost Chicago a maximum of $1.25 million this year. The Cubs are responsible for the $819,892 remaining of his 2019 salary and the first $430,108 of the performance bonuses Phelps earns.

The 32-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0 for 2 in save chances.

He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017) and Toronto.

To open a 40-man roster spot for Phelps, the Cubs moved left-hander Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day injured list.

Also Tuesday, the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves acquired reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Kolby Allard.

Texas announced the deal during its game Tuesday night, just moments after Martin was seen high-fiving teammates in the bullpen before leaving down the tunnel.

Martin was 0-2 with 4 saves and a 3.08 ERA in 38 appearances. The 33-year-old right-hander has allowed three earned runs over his last 19 games since May 24. The 6-foot-8 Martin has 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 18 2/3 innings over that span for his hometown Rangers.

Atlanta assumes the remaining $737,903 of Martin's $2.25 million salary.

