Little Rock mayor invited to Democratic presidential debate, senator tweets

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. scored an invitation to tonight’s Democratic presidential debate from candidate Kamala Harris, the senator wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Scott is reportedly one of several state and local officials invited to the debate by the California senator, who praised them on Twitter.

Harris said she invited three black mayors to the debate: Scott, Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin and Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael Tubbs.

Harris also invited Ted James, a Louisiana state representative, Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Chumash tribe in southern California, and New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.

"They're all great leaders who care about the issues that keep people up at night," Harris wrote.

A text message to Scott’s senior adviser confirming his attendance at the debate was not immediately returned.