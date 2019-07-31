Little Rock Zoo welcomes baby orangutan

A baby Northwest Bornean orangutan born on July 28, 2019, is shown with her mother Berani at the Little Rock Zoo.

The Little Rock Zoo has welcomed a new baby orangutan, officials announced Wednesday.

The female Northwest Bornean orangutan was born to mother Berani and father Bandar at the zoo on Sunday.

She is the first infant born to Berani, who carries the baby with her outside in the great ape habitat but often shields her from public view by turning her back. The baby is Bandar’s fifth.

The birth was recommended by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, a program that cooperatively manages orangutan species in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to further conservation goals.

Northwest Bornean orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, meaning there is a very high risk of extinction in the immediate future.

News of the birth came within a week of two deaths at the Little Rock Zoo — Ed, a tortoise who lived at the zoo for more than 28 years, and Trudy, a 63-year-old gorilla, passed away last week.

A news release from the zoo did not include a name for the infant orangutan.