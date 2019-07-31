Man fatally shot in Hot Springs home

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday at his residence on Carla Circle in what police are describing as "a domestic violence incident."

Police responded to a call for assistance at a residence at 101 Carla Circle in Hot Springs around 6:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Brock, 24, dead inside the house, according to Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey.

Stachey said detectives interviewed witnesses and the parties involved and collected evidence from the scene. Police are not looking for anyone else, he said.

"We have determined this was a case of domestic violence between the family members," the chief said.

Stachey said the prosecuting attorney's office is reviewing the incident and visited the scene. A case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney for review to determine if any charges will be filed.

"All the parties are accounted for," said Walt Everton, assistant police chief. "Now it's up to the prosecutor's office if any charges are to be filed."

An unidentified neighbor told The Sentinel-Record that he had often heard two of the family members who lived at the residence "fighting a lot" and "yelling at each other."

