Authorities searching for 2 inmates who escaped from Arkansas jail; marshal calls them armed, dangerous

Authorities said they were searching Wednesday for two men who escaped the Jefferson County jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Arkansas was notified that Wesley Gullett, 30, of Plainview and Christopher Sanderson, 34, of Jacksonville had escaped from the jail at about 4:30 a.m., Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders said.

The two are considered armed and “extremely dangerous,” Sanders said.

Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, is a defendant in a racketeering case that accuses members of the Russellville-based white supremacist group of committing violent crimes as part of a large methamphetamine trafficking ring, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Sanderson was charged last year with one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession with purpose to sell methamphetamine or cocaine, according to court records.

Attempts to reach the Jefferson County sheriff’s office were not immediately successful.