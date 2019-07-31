Naturals' homestand ends with 3-2 loss to Sod Poodles

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Northwest Arkansas Naturals' Freddy Fermin can't get the tag against the Amarillo Sod Poodles' Taylor Kohlwey at home plate Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Arvest stadium in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE -- This will be a homestand Northwest Arkansas will want to forget.

Amarillo starter Roland Bolanos continued the Naturals' offensive struggles with his wide varsity of pitch speeds Tuesday night as the Sod Poodles earned a 3-2 win before 3,180 fans at Arvest Ballpark and took three of four games against Northwest Arkansas.

The loss meant the Naturals (44-61 overall, 13-24 second half) went 1-6 on its home field against Corpus Christi and Amarillo and 3-11 in this recent stretch of games against the two South Division teams. Since a July 5 victory over Tulsa gave Northwest Arkansas a four-game win streak, Northwest Arkansas has gone 5-18 and not won back-to-back games.

"It's been a rough homestand," Naturals manager Darryl Kennedy said. "We've played well here all year, and we got it handed to us on this one. We'll have the day off, then we'll regroup and try to start a win streak on the road. July is now behind us, and maybe August will be much better."

Bolanos (4-4) didn't help Northwest Arkansas' cause as the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings and matched his longest outing of the season. He allowed just five hits and struck out seven as he threw pitches that ranged from a 99-mph fastball to a pitch he threw for a third strike to Taylor Featherston that registered 56 mph on the scoreboard radar.

The Naturals picked up three of their five hits against Bolanos in the second but had nothing to show for it as Khalil Lee was picked off first after his leadoff second before singles by Kort Peterson and Freddy Fermin. Bolanos then didn't allow another hit until the seventh, when Lee singled but was thrown out while trying to stretch it into a double.

"He was working on that one, I guess," Kennedy said of Bolanos' slower pitches. "He had everything going. We've had two other outings against him, and we've hit him pretty well both times. He would throw that eephus pitch, then come back with 99."

Amarillo (56-50, 22-16) did its scoring against J.C. Cloney (2-4) with Owen Miller's RBI triple in the first, then Rodrigo Orozco and Kyle Overstreet each drove in a run in the third. Northwest Arkansas then avoided the shutout in the eighth when Kort Peterson walked, Freddy Fermin singled and Angelo Costellano singled to drive in Peterson.

D.J. Burt then moved the runners around with a sacrifice bunt, then Fermin scored when Kevin Merrell singled off Sod Poodles reliever Evan Miller and made it a one-run game. Evan Miller, however, retired the next two batters to end the inning, then David Bednar threw a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Short Hops

• Northwest Arkansas relievers Connor Greene, Andres Sotillet and Holden Capps combined to pitch five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six. Greene remained in the game despite getting hit on Taylor Kohlwey's infield single in the sixth.

• Catcher Nate Esposito rejoined the Naturals roster Tuesday after spending more than a month at Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .114 with a home run and 2 RBIs in limited action with the Storm Chasers. Meanwhile, catcher Nick Hutchins was moved to Class A Lexington.

• Outfielder Dairon Blanco, obtained by the Kansas City Royals in a Saturday trade that sent Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics, joined the Naturals but didn't play. Blanco had previously played for Midland and becomes the second former RockHound to come to Northwest Arkansas, joining Merrell. Blanco hasn't played since July 13 but hit .276 with seven home runs and 44 RBIs for Midland.

On Deck

The Naturals will take the day off today before they hit the road for a seven-day road trip to Tulsa and Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas returns to Arvest Ballpark on Aug. 8 for a four-game series with Tulsa. It will be the next-to-last open day of the season.

