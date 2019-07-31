Nonprofit doles out pet-shelter funding

North Little Rock Friends of Animals will award $2,127.50 from a statewide spay and neuter program fund to the city of Helena-West Helena's animal shelter, the organization announced Thursday.

Animal shelters statewide are eligible to apply for the grant funds during the spring for their spay and neuter programs.

Helena-West Helena was the only applicant chosen to receive funds this year, said North Little Rock Animal Control Director David Miles, who is second vice president for the North Little Rock Friends of Animals.

The city of North Little Rock, North Little Rock Friends of Animals and volunteers from many county and city governments in the state led a campaign for the state to create a spay or neuter license plate, promoting spay and neuter programs for pets, to help shelters and rescue programs throughout Arkansas.

The North Little Rock Friends of Animals was designated to collect funds from the license plate sales and to distribute the grants to shelters or rescue groups that applied.

North Little Rock Friends of Animals is a nonprofit support and fundraising organization for the North Little Rock Animal Shelter.