FOOTBALL

A.J. Green has ankle surgery

A.J. Green had ankle surgery and is expected to miss the start of the Cincinatti Bengals' season. Green hurt his left ankle during the opening practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into the star receiver while breaking up a pass. Coach Zac Taylor said Green had surgery Tuesday morning. He's hopeful that Green won't miss "more than a couple of games." Cincinnati opens the season at Seattle on Sept. 8, then hosts San Francisco followed by road games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh. It's the second consecutive season that Green has suffered a significant injury. He had surgery to repair an injury to his right big toe that sidelined him for half of last season.

Saints add RB Kelley

The New Orleans Saints are giving former Redskins running back Robert Kelley a chance to get back in the NFL after two injury-plagued seasons. Kelley, who also played for Tulane, is a New Orleans native who has been living in his hometown. He practiced with the Saints for the first time on Tuesday and said it took him a little more than 15 minutes to reach Saints headquarters after the club called him about signing a contract. Kelley broke into the league with Washington in 2016, when he rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. But he spent much of the past two seasons on injured reserve with ankle, knee and toe injuries. Current Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson was Tulane's head coach when Kelley played for the Green Wave. Coach Sean Payton said the Saints also have brought back former LSU receiver Travin Dural. In corresponding moves, the Saints waived defensive back Chris Campbell with an injury designation and placed running back Javorius "Buck" Allen on injured reserve.

Clinton-Dix off PUP list

The Chicago Bears have removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the physically unable to perform list, and he was expected to begin practicing Tuesday. Clinton-Dix suffered a knee sprain in minicamp in June and has not been on the field yet at training camp. The Bears signed Clinton-Dix as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $3.25 million deal after he finished last season with the Washington Redskins. A 2014 first-round draft pick, Clinton-Dix had been traded at midseason to Washington by the Green Bay Packers. Clinton-Dix is expected to be paired with All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson at the Bears' safety spots. The two were college teammates at Alabama.

Seahawks' top pick injured

Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury. Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. The team didn't offer specifics on the injury after practice Tuesday. Collier was attended to on the field for a brief time before limping off and eventually needing a cart to get back to the locker room. Trainers appeared to be looking at Collier's ankle. Offensive tackle Duane Brown was one of the first to get to Collier and said it, "looked like he was in a lot of pain. I'm hoping he's all right." Collier was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft in April.

Browns to honor Graham

The Cleveland Browns are honoring Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham with a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium. Graham played 10 seasons with Cleveland, leading the Browns to a title game in each one. With Graham, the Browns won four All-America Football Conference championships (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949) and three NFL championships (1950, 1954, 1955). In his final game, Graham threw for two touchdowns and ran for two in a 38-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL title. For his career, he passed for 23,584 yards with 174 passing touchdowns and 44 rushing. Graham was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965. He died in 2003 at 82. The Browns will unveil the statue in September. It will be the second by the team, following one of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown in 2016.

WR Crowder cleared

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared by the team to practice after an injury scare. Crowder hurt his left foot during practice Monday and walked with a noticeable limp as he left the field. Coach Adam Gase said Crowder would have tests, including an MRI, to determine the nature and severity of the injury. The tests apparently came back clear of bad news. The team announced on Twitter that Crowder is expected to rejoin his teammates at practice today. The Jets had a day off from practice Tuesday after five in a row on the field to kick off training camp. Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with Washington. He is expected to be a major part of Gase's offense. Also Tuesday, the Jets announced they signed offensive lineman Ryan Anderson and cornerback Dee Delaney, and waived linebacker Jeff Allison and offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn.

BASEBALL

SS Anderson activated

Shortstop Tim Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Chicago White Sox, who recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Class AAA Charlotte before a series opener against the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Chicago optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte on Tuesday. Pitcher Dylan Covey was optioned to the Class AAA team on Sunday after lasting 14 pitches against Minnesota, an 11-1 loss that dropped him to 1-7. Anderson was hitting .317 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 70 games before spraining his right ankle on June 25. Anderson was 8 for 23 (.346) with 1 home run and 4 RBI during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Charlotte. Fulmer is on his fifth stint with the White Sox this season. The 25-year-old is 1-1 with a 6.32 ERA in 13 appearances.

SOCCER

Rape claim dismissed

Brazilian police say they've decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against soccer star Neymar. And they're investigating whether his accuser filed a false report. Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision Tuesday. Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denies the accusation and said their relations were consensual. The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews. Neymar is currently in a preseason tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

TRACK AND FIELD

Semenya won't defend title

Caster Semenya won't defend her title in the 800 meters at the world championships this fall after a Swiss court overturned a temporary ruling that allowed her to run without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs to compete in international events. Semenya is locked in a court battle with the IAAF, track and field's governing body, over rules that require her to take the drugs to counter her naturally high testosterone levels. On Tuesday, a judge from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed a June ruling that had temporarily thrown out the IAAF regulations upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport while her appeal is pending. Semenya, a 28-year-old from South Africa, was legally classified as female at birth and has identified as female her whole life. She was born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern and a condition that results in male and female biological characteristics and testosterone higher than the typical female range. The IAAF has argued that athletes with her condition are "biologically male," an assertion that Semenya calls deeply hurtful.

Sports on 07/31/2019