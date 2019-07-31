Puppies found with road rash in south Arkansas likely thrown from vehicle, officials say

Three puppies are healing after they were found in Texarkana with severe road rash. - Photo by Hunt Mercier

Investigators suspect three puppies found with severe road rash in south Arkansas were thrown from a moving vehicle.

The boxer-mix puppies, believed to be between seven and eight weeks old, are recovering at the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The first puppy was found about a week ago in the Sugar Hill Road area of Texarkana, and the other two were found the next day, said Charles Lokey, director of the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center.

"They may have been there a couple of days. They were somewhat dehydrated and had wounds on their backs," Lokey said. "They are slowly healing. They have more energy now and are turning into little pistols."

The puppies are eating solid food, Lokey said. If they continue to heal, they will be put up for adoption.

The person responsible for throwing the puppies from a vehicle could face animal cruelty charges.

"Any information would be appreciated," Lokey said. "I just want people to know this is unacceptable."