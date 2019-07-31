Retroactive raises OK'd for 2 officials

Retroactive pay raises to North Little Rock city employees now include City Attorney Amy Fields and City Clerk and Treasurer Diane Whitbey, thanks to City Council action last week.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved council member Debi Ross' amendment to include the two elected officials in the legislation that authorized 2.5 percent raises retroactive to Jan. 12. The raises had begun June 1.

The retroactive move was to only include full-time, nonuniformed salaried and classified employees, plus the police and fire chiefs, assistant police and fire chiefs, fire battalion chiefs and the city fire marshal. Uniformed police and fire personnel and information technology employees, all of whom received raises earlier this year, were excluded, as were elected officials.

Mayor Joe Smith has described making the raises retroactive as a "thank you" to city employees, whom he praised for their work and attitude during Arkansas River flooding in late May and early June.

Whitbey and Fields were the only elected officials affected by the amendment. The change added $2,050 to the the city's initial cost of $275,633 for the raises.