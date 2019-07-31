Simmons to acquire Missouri-based bank

Pine Bluff-based Simmons First National Corporation said on Wednesday that it is acquiring the parent company of a bank with 39 locations in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

In a statement, Simmons said it reached an agreement for an all-stock transaction to acquire Columbia, Missouri-based The Landrum Company, which owns Landmark Bank.

George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ chairman and CEO, said Landmark "will fit in our organization perfectly."

"Landmark Bank is a strong banking franchise with deep history and much success in the communities it serves, and I am thrilled that the Landmark Bank team has chosen to become our newest partner," Makris said in a statement. "By combining our companies, we will substantially enhance our ability to provide quality financial products and services to our customers throughout Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas."

Landrum has assets of $3.3 billion, loans of $2.1 billion and deposits of $3 billion.

