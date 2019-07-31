Smyly throws 7 shutout innings in Phillies' victory

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) is shown in this file photo.

PHILADELPHIA -- Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) tossed seven shutout innings and Rhys Hoskins hit a home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The Phillies took the first game of a three-game set between teams in the hunt for an National League wild-card spot. It was the first of seven games the teams will play against each other over the next two weeks, and they could go a long way toward deciding which might play in October.

The Giants had won 12 of 15 and 19 of 24 to jump back into the playoff picture, but couldn't solve Smyly (2-5) in his second start for the Phillies.

Smyly allowed a run in six innings in his first start for the Phillies and was just as sharp against the Giants. Smyly, 30, signed last week after he opted out of a minor league deal consecutive loss in Philadelphia.

He should have stuck around at least another inning. Nick Pivetta continued to struggle in relief and allowed pinch-hit home runs to Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt in the eighth to make it 4-2.

Hector Neris worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

With today's trade deadline looming, the Phillies made a move this week to solidify their rotation for the stretch run when they acquired left-hander Jason Vargas from the New York Mets. The 36-year-old is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts.

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said Vargas is likely to make his first start Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Phillies signed right-handed pitcher Blake Parker (Fayetteville, Razorbacks) to a major league contract and he was available for Tuesday night's game.

BRAVES 11, NATIONALS 8 Adam Duvall had two home runs and four hits, Josh Donaldson added a three-run home run and the Atlanta beat Washington.

PIRATES 11, REDS 4 Reds reliever Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates' dugout and threw punches in the ninth inning, starting a brawl prolonged by Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig, and Pittsburgh ended its longest losing streak in eight years.

DODGERS 9, ROCKIES 4 Kristopher Negron hit a home run in his first at-bat with Los Angeles, one of four connections by the Dodgers in a victory over Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, INDIANS 0 Justin Verlander struck out 13 to reach double figures for the third consecutive start and sixth time this season, leading Houston over Cleveland.

RAYS 6, RED SOX 5 Avisail Garcia hit a home run and added the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning in Tampa Bay's victory over Boston. Andrew Benintendi (Razorbacks) hit a home run for Boston.

MARINERS 8, RANGERS 5 Kyle Seager had a solo home run, a tiebreaking two-run triple and drove in four runs as Seattle stretched its winning streak to six games.

BLUE JAYS 9, ROYALS 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to give him a career-high five RBI, Sean Reid-Foley tossed five innings of four-hit ball, and Toronto pounded Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 4, YANKEES 2 Rookie Taylor Clarke was an impressive winner in his Yankee Stadium debut, and Arizona got home runs from Christian Walker and Carson Kelly to beat New York.

ORIOLES 8, PADRES 5 Chris Davis hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to snap an 0-for-18 slump, and Baltimore rallied from a four-run deficit.

TWINS 2, MARLINS 1 Byron Buxton hit a home run and Jake Odorizzi followed his worst big league start by pitching one-run ball into the sixth inning, leading Minnesota past Miami.

Tuesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 11, Washington 8

Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

LA Dodgers 9, Colorado 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5

Seattle 8, Texas 5

Toronto 9, Kansas City 2

Detroit at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, NY Yankees 2

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

NY Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2 (11)

Milwaukee at Oakland, (n)

Sports on 07/31/2019