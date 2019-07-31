Spouse charged in Osceola death

An Osceola man arrested after a three-year investigation into the slaying of his wife showed little concern about her death and went to eat chicken in Memphis after he first learned about the homicide, an arrest report said.

Charles Devine, 59, was arrested Friday after new analysis and interviews led officers with the Osceola Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to identify him as the prime suspect in his wife's death.

Devine was charged in her death and was being held in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $2 million bond.

On Feb. 12, 2016, a family walking a dog found the body of Stacey Devine, 41, in a ditch off Commerce Drive and Pacific Road in east Jonesboro, authorities said. Police said they believed she had been strangled in another location and that her body was dumped in the ditch.

Friends and relatives of Stacey Devine told police that she had told them that if something happened to her, then her husband did it, according to an affidavit. Several people told police that Devine's home life was unstable and that she had planned to move out of the house and into an apartment with her son on the day she died.

One witness said she was at Stacey Devine's home Feb. 11, 2016, getting her hair done and that the only person in the home with Stacey Devine when she left was Charles Devine, the affidavit said.

Stacey Devine's son told police that his mother had told him she was going to tell Charles Devine on Feb. 11 that she was leaving him. She told her son that she would give him a call later in the afternoon, but she never called back, authorities said.

Witnesses also told officers that Charles Devine had made statements that if his wife ever left him, he would kill her, the affidavit said.

Devine was interviewed by Jonesboro police Feb. 15, 2016, and gave information about his whereabouts, which was later found to be untrue based on forensic analysis of his cellphone, the affidavit said.

Officers said that when they first informed Devine about his wife's death he showed little concern, and that when he was asked to go identify her body he said he was on his way to Memphis.

He went to eat at Gus' World Famous Fried Chicken instead of turning around immediately to return to Jonesboro, the affidavit said.

State Desk on 07/31/2019