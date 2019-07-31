ASU announces men's basketball schedule

Arkansas State University’s men’s basketball team will play 17 home games during the 2019-20 season, including their first home tournament since the 1993-1994 season.

The Red Wolves open the regular season at home against the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Nov. 6, the first season opener at home since the 2014-15 season. The Red Wolves hit the road to face Ole Miss on Nov. 8, the first meeting between the two schools since November 2010.

The Red Wolves will host the Red Wolves Classic on Nov. 14-17 at First National Bank Arena featuring VMI, UC-Davis and Idaho in a round-robin tournament.

In other notable nonconference games the Red Wolves will play at at Colorado State on Nov. 20, at Tulsa on Dec. 7 and at Missouri State on Dec. 11.

They open Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 18 against Louisiana-Lafayette. They play at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Feb. 8 and host the Trojans on Feb. 22.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UA’s Schaefer promoted to associate coach

University of Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors announced that Todd Schaefer has been promoted to associate head coach.

Schaefer, who has coached at Arkansas State University, Cincinnati, Arkansas Tech, Christian Brothers University, Allen County Community College, Western Illinois and Greenbrier High School, has been at Arkansas since 2017. He served on Neighbors’ staff at Washington and came to Fayetteville when Neighbors was hired in April 2017.

FOOTBALL

UCA’s Terrell named preseason All-American

Chris Terrell of the University of Central Arkansas was named to the 2019 FCS Preseason All-America team on Tuesday by STATS. Terrell, a defensive lineman, had 48 tackles, 16 for losses and 8.5 sacks in earning all-Southland honors in 2018.