Suspect sought in apartment gunfire

Police on Tuesday were searching for a man they believe fired several times into an occupied apartment in Little Rock on Sunday night, nearly striking a 14-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a call about gunfire at the Quail Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, shortly before 9:40 p.m., a Little Rock police report states.

A 14-year-old girl stepped out of an apartment unit crying and told police that another man, identified as Jeffrey Pearson, 40, shot into the house.

The 52-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, 69-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, told police they were inside the apartment at the time, the report states.

Investigators reported finding six shell casings on the ground where the gunman shot into the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

LR argument ends with vehicle crash

After getting into an argument with a man at a gas station Monday, a Little Rock man backed his truck into the other man's vehicle, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police checked video footage of Walter Gardner, 61, backing into a car Monday near 808 N. Polk St. before arresting him on a charge of aggravated assault, the report said.

Gardner was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Tuesday evening, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 07/31/2019