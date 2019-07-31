Sheriff: 1 teen killed, another hurt in robbery during drug deal in central Arkansas

A booking photo of Seth Ray Allen is shown beside a photo released by the Pulaski County sheriff's office showing the scene of a fatal shooting late Tuesday near Jacksonville. - Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

An 18-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old was injured in a robbery during a drug deal just southwest of Jacksonville late Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the LSL Liquor Store at 9127 Arkansas 161, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Seth Taylor was trying to sell marijuana when others attempted to rob him, the release states. Taylor, along with a 15-year-old boy whose identity has not been released, were both shot, the release states.

Authorities said Taylor was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, where he later died. The 15-year-old was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover, according to sheriff's office Lt. Cody Burk.

A participant in the robbery, 18-year-old Seth Ray Allen, of Jacksonville, was arrested but is not believed to be the shooter, Burk said. Allen was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday morning. He faces a charge of capital murder.

The sheriff’s office said authorities are looking for additional suspects and witnesses who were at the liquor store at the time of the shooting.