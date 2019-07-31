This date in baseball

1930 Lou Gehrig drove in eight runs with a grand slam and two doubles, powering the New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 14-13.

1932 Cleveland's Municipal Stadium opened and Lefty Grove and the Philadelphia A's beat the Indians 1-0 before 76,979 fans.

1934 The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 in 18 innings at Cincinnati, with Dizzy Dean and Tony Freitas both going the distance.

1954 Joe Adcock hit four home runs and a double to lead the Milwaukee Braves to a 15-7 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Adcock's 18 total bases set a major league record at the time.

1961 The All-Star Game ended in a 1-1 tie at Fenway Park, with heavy rain halting play.

1981 The second baseball strike ended after 42 days.

1990 Nolan Ryan, 43, won his 300th game as the Texas Rangers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3.

2007 The New York Yankees tied a franchise record by hitting eight home runs, including two by Hideki Matsui, in a 16-3 rout of the Chicago White Sox. New York last hit eight home runs in a game in a doubleheader opener at the Philadelphia Athletics on June 28, 1939.

2010 Carlos Gonzalez hit a game-ending home run to complete the cycle, and Colorado rallied to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

2011 Ricky Nolasco scattered 12 hits, Emilio Bonifacio homered and Florida handed the Atlanta Braves the 10,000th loss in franchise history. With the 3-1 defeat, the Braves become the second team in big league history with 10,000 losses. The Phillies reached that mark in 2007.

2015 Mark Teixeira homered from both sides of the plate for the record 14th time, hitting his 10th grand slam and a two-run home run that led the New York Yankees past the Chicago White Sox 13-6.

2018 The Washington Nationals broke a franchise record with a 25-4 rout of the New York Mets. The Nationals had 26 hits and set the team scoring mark dating to their days as the Montreal Expos in 1969. It was the Mets' most lopsided loss in their 57-season history.

