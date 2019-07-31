Travs remain in tie for first after losing to RoughRiders

Preston Beck hit a two-run single in the third and added his 11th home run of the season, while Eliezer Alvarez singled twice to lead the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday in front of 4,528 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Arkansas' loss, coupled with Springfield's 11-4 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks, ensured the Travelers and Cardinals would remain in a first-place tie in the Texas League's North Division standings when the two teams begin a four-game series at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Thursday.

Beck led off the second inning with his home run, which went to left field on a 3-2 pitch. His single, part of a three-run third inning, gave the RoughRiders a 3-1 lead before Michael De Leon hit an RBI single later in the inning to move the lead to 4-1. Yonny Hernandez pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fourth when he walked to start the inning, stole second base, moved to third on Ryan Dorow's single and scored on a single by Andretty Cordero.

The Travelers used a one-out rally in the fifth inning to try to get back in the game. Jordan Cowan singled up the middle and moved to second when Donnie Walton walked. Cowan moved to third on one of Frisco starter Jason Bahr's three wild pitches and scored on Kyle Lewis' RBI groundout. Walton scored when Dom Thompson-Williams reached on a fielding error by Yonny Hernandez, cutting the lead to 5-3.

Arkansas tacked on a final run in the sixth inning when Logan Taylor hit a one-out single, moved to third on Cowan's single to shallow right field and scored on a wild pitch by Frisco reliever Jonathan Hernandez.

Beck was one of four Frisco players with two hits as the RoughRiders finished with 11. Cowan was the only Arkansas player with multiple hits.

Jonathan Hernandez (5-8, 5.59 ERA) earned the victory after allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits with 3 strikeouts in 3 innings of work. Emmanuel Clase got his 12th save of the season after getting three groundouts in the ninth inning.

Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (6-4, 3.59 ERA) took the loss after allowing all 5 Frisco runs on 9 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI FRISCO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 3 2 0 0 Hernandez, ss 4 1 0 0

Lewis, lf 4 0 1 2 Dorow, 2b 4 0 2 0

T-Williams, cf 4 0 1 0 Cordero, 3b 3 1 2 1

Raleigh, c 3 0 1 0 Alvarez, cf 3 1 2 0

Zamarelli, dh 4 0 0 0 Leblanc, dh 4 1 1 0

Odom, 1b 4 0 1 0 Beck, rf 4 1 2 3

Knapp, rf 4 0 0 0 De Leon, 1b 4 0 1 1

Taylor, 3b 4 1 1 0 Kowalczyk, c 4 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 4 1 2 0 Davis, lf 4 0 0 0

TOTALS 34 4 7 2 totals 34 5 11 5

Arkansas 001 021 000 -- 4 7 1

Frisco 013 100 00x -- 5 11 2

E -- Cowan, Davis, Hernandez. DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 6, Frisco 8. HR -- Beck (11). SB -- Alvarez, Hernandez.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn L, 6-4 5 9 5 5 3 5

Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tenuta 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mills 1 0 0 0 0 1

FRIsCO IP H R ER BB SO

Bahr 42/3 4 3 2 3 6

Jones 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hernandez W, 5-8 3 3 1 1 0 3

Clase S, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP -- Bahr 3, Hernandez. Umpires -- Home: Hernandez; First: Moreno; Third: Matamoros. Time -- 2:45. Attendance -- 4,528.

Up next

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSVS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Thursday

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: TBA; Cardinals: RH Angel Rondon (9-4, 2.69 ERA).

SHORT HOPS First baseman Evan White was placed on the injured list Tuesday with concussion symptoms after being struck by a ball on a bad hop in the field during batting practice on Monday. White, who played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game earlier this month, is batting .291 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 71 games for the Travelers this season.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 07/31/2019