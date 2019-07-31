Trump: Chinese stalling on trade

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has accused China of wanting to stall trade negotiations through the 2020 election in hopes of being able to negotiate with a more malleable Democratic president. Yet if re-elected, Trump threatened to get "much tougher" with Beijing.

"China would love to wait and just hope," Trump asserted to reporters Tuesday.

"They would just love if I got defeated so they could deal with somebody like Elizabeth Warren or Sleepy Joe Biden .... They'll pray that Trump loses. And then they'll make a deal with a stiff, somebody that doesn't know what they're doing like Obama and Biden, like all the presidents before."

Trump made his comments just as his trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and their Chinese counterparts began a 12th round of trade talks in Shanghai.

Separately on Twitter, Trump warned that "the problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all."

Moments after suggesting that Beijing wanted to wait him out, Trump contended that "China is dying to make deal with me," before adding, "but whether or not I'll do it, it's up to me. It's not up to them."

The world's two biggest economies are locked in a trade war over U.S. allegations that Beijing uses predatory tactics -- including stealing trade secrets and forcing foreign companies to hand over technology -- in a drive to overtake American technological dominance.

Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China has counterpunched by taxing $110 billion in U.S. products. The president has also threatened to impose tariffs on a further $300 billion or so in Chinese goods.

Negotiators in Shanghai also are expected to discuss the fate of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. The United States in May put Huawei, which U.S. officials see as a national-security threat, on a blacklist barring it from receiving U.S. components. Trump has said that Huawei could be a bargaining chip in the trade dispute.

Talks had broken down in May after the United States accused the Chinese of reneging on earlier commitments.

"The two sides are still trying to figure out how to get back to the table," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "We were close in May. Now the ground has gotten shakier."

Several Chamber of Commerce executives were in Beijing earlier this month for talks with Chinese officials, warning them against waiting for a better deal after the 2020 election. A prolonged delay risks the appearance of new issues that could complicate hopes for a comprehensive deal, Brilliant said.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer are expected to meet President Xi Jinping before leaving Shanghai today. Such a meeting would be seen as an indication that China is ready to bargain seriously, Brilliant said.

What began with tariffs on steel last summer has metastasized into a major trade conflict that has affected two of the most powerful engines in the global economy. In tweets, Trump wrote about the China's economic slowdown, claiming the nation had lost millions of jobs because of his tariffs.

Trump insisted that the trade war is hurting China more than the United States: In the April-June quarter, China's economy grew at the slowest pace in at least 26 years.

Trump lashed out at China for what he said is its unwillingness to buy American agricultural products and said it continues to "rip off" the U.S., just as the two nations resumed negotiations in Shanghai after a three-month breakup.

"China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 -- was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now -- no signs that they are doing so," Trump tweeted. "That is the problem with China, they just don't come through."

Trump said later Tuesday that he had spoken recently with Xi but didn't elaborate on when or the substance of the discussion.

Financial markets are on edge about the outcome of talks between the world's largest economies and a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that started Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to lower interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, partly because trade-war concerns are slowing business investment.

Expectations for a breakthrough in the trade talks remain low. The two sides are further apart than they were three months ago, when negotiations broke down and each side blamed the other for derailing attempts to reach a deal. China is pushing for compromise in the talks, with state media outlets underlining this week that the U.S. should meet it "halfway."

It's unclear what triggered Trump's remarks Tuesday. U.S. soybean exports to China slumped in the first half of the year to the lowest level in more than a decade, while pork sales in June slipped from a month earlier.

China has said the purchase of American farming products will be contingent on the U.S. following through on Trump's pledge to allow American companies to resume sales to Huawei. Speaking to reporters at an event Tuesday in Sao Paulo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he's received more than 50 applications for special licenses for companies do business with Huawei, and that he and Trump met with "supply chain" representatives last week.

Trump is trying to simultaneously negotiate many complicated trade deals, stretching his team thin and raising fears among business executives that he doesn't have the bandwidth to deliver on his many promises. An effort to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement has bogged down in Congress. Trump also has threatened the leaders of the European Union and Japan with tariffs if concessions aren't made. And he has said he is trying to speed along a trade deal with the United Kingdom to help it complete a withdrawal from the European Union. None of these initiatives has been completed, and none appears close to completion.

China is one of the U.S.' largest trading partners, and U.S. companies import more than $500 billion in goods from China each year. Trump has alleged that China uses unfair trade practices, such as manipulating its currency, stealing U.S. intellectual property, and flooding global markets with cheap products, to gain an advantage over U.S. firms. He had tried to exert pressure on Chinese officials to agree to quick concessions, but that strategy has changed in recent days with his signal that talks might have to wait until 2021.

Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the nationalist Global Times, a state-owned news organization in China, fired back at Trump on Tuesday.

"Whenever it's time to negotiate, the US side comes up with the trick of piling pressure. Really not a good habit," he wrote. "Americans need to change their negotiating style, show more sincerity, not just wield stick. The past one and half years have proved big stick is useless to China."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press; by Terrence Dopp, Justin Sink, Philip Glamann, Emma Dong, Charlie Zhu and Aline Oyamada of Bloomberg News; and by Taylor Telford, Damian Paletta and David J. Lynch of The Washington Post.

