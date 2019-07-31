Trump touts 400 years of self-rule

President Donald Trump tours a church in the old Jamestown Settlement as part of Tuesday’s events marking 400 years of self-government in Virginia. Accompanying him are a park interpreter (left) and Philip Emerson, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation executive director.

JAMESTOWN, Va. -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday marked the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy by celebrating four centuries of commitment to the "righteous cause" of self-government.

In his speech, which was boycotted by black state legislators, Trump noted that 1619 also was the year the first enslaved Africans arrived in the colonies, saying, "We remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage."

Trump said the United States has had many achievements in its history, but "none exceeds the triumph that we are here to celebrate today."

"Self-government in Virginia did not just give us a state we love -- in a very true sense it gave us the country we love, the United States of America," he said.

Against the backdrop of Trump's policy of detaining migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, he was briefly interrupted by a Muslim state lawmaker, Ibraheem Samirah. Samirah, a Democrat, stood and held laminated signs that said "Deport Hate," "Reunite My Family" and "Go Back to Your Corrupted Home." Samirah later said in an interview that he wanted to protest Trump's policies and rhetoric. The audience chanted "Trump, Trump, Trump," as Samirah was led out of the speech site, a tent on the lawn of a history museum near the site of the original Jamestown colony.

Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox said Samirah's protest was "inconsistent with common decency and a violation of the rules of the House."

As he departed the White House, Trump said the black Virginia legislators who announced a boycott of the event were going "against their own people."

The Republican president claimed black Americans "love the job" he's doing and are "happy as hell" with his recent comments criticizing a majority-black Baltimore-area district and its black Democratic congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings.

A last-minute announcement that the president would participate in the Jamestown commemoration of the first representative assembly in the Western Hemisphere injected tension into an event years in the making. Demonstrators gathered Tuesday morning near the site where Trump would speak.

During an emotional ceremony at a Richmond site where a notorious slave jail once stood, members of Virginia's legislative black caucus took turns criticizing Trump as he spoke about 60 miles away.

Lawmaker Delores McQuinn refused to use Trump's name and instead called him "the tenant in the White House." She choked back tears as she said Trump's criticism of minority members of Congress was also aimed at "every person of color in the United States of America." She urged the crowd to "reclaim the soul and fabric of this country."

The boycott came after days of comments by Trump beginning Saturday that referred to Cummings' district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." A caucus statement didn't specifically mention Cummings but said Trump's "repeated attacks on black legislators and comments about black communities made him ill-suited to honor and commemorate such a monumental period in history."

Not every black Virginia elected official stayed away from Trump's appearance: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was on hand as Trump became the first president to address the Virginia Legislature.

Trump tweeted Tuesday before the flight to southern Virginia that "Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that's ok because today is not about them!" Speaking with reporters after he returned to the White House, Trump said the event "was fantastic" despite the one protester.

Trump used the speech to make an optimistic case for the future, saying "America always gets the job done."

"That is why after 400 years of glorious American democracy, we have returned here to this place to declare to all the world that the United States of America and the great Commonwealth of Virginia are just getting started," he said.

Caucus members also pledged to boycott the rest of a weeklong series of anniversary events.

“Every person of color in the United States of America” is targeted when President Donald Trump criticizes members of minority groups, Virginia lawmaker Delores McQuinn said Tuesday in Richmond.

