Trump weighs in on 2020 Democratic debate

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing for an event to celebrate the 400th anniversary celebration of the first representative assembly at Jamestown, on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DETROIT — President Donald Trump is warning that his 2020 Democratic rivals will lead the country "into an economic sinkhole" as he weighs in on the first debate in Detroit.

Trump was uncharacteristically quiet through Tuesday night's debate but tweeted Wednesday morning that if he "hadn't won the 2016 Election" the U.S. "would be in a Great Recession/Depression."

Trump says the Democratic candidates "will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before." He adds, "With me, only up!"

Ten Democratic candidates appeared Tuesday, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Warren blamed Trump for racially unequal policies in economics and education. Sanders said Trump demonizes immigrants.

Ten more Democrats including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will debate on Wednesday night.