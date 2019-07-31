A Hong Kong police officer aims his shotgun at protesters Tuesday outside a police station during a demonstration to demand the release of dozens of people who were charged with rioting in weekend clashes involving protests over a variety of grievances. The charge carries a prison term of up to 10 years.

U.S. rapper's trial starts in Sweden

HELSINKI -- American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded innocent to assault as his trial in Sweden opened Tuesday, a month after a street fight that landed him in jail and became a topic of U.S.-Swedish diplomacy.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused with two others of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30. Prosecutors played video footage in court that showed Mayers throwing a man to the ground.

Wearing sweatpants and a green T-shirt in court, Mayers, 30, pleaded innocent to an assault charge that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. He says he acted in self-defense.

The Grammy-nominated artist's ongoing detention in Sweden this month prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to personally intervene on his behalf. Mayers nevertheless remained behind bars.

Swedish news agency TT said Trump sent the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to Stockholm to monitor the court proceedings and to show support for Mayers.

Special envoy Robert O'Brien was seen Tuesday at Stockholm District Court. Ruth Newman, spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm, told TT that O'Brien was in Sweden "to look after the well-being of American citizens, which is always our top priority."

Rioting charges filed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hundreds of protesters surrounded a police station Tuesday in Hong Kong, some scuffling with officers, after authorities said they had charged dozens of people with rioting over clashes with the police days earlier.

The rioting charges were an escalation in the government's response to protests that have shaken Hong Kong for weeks. The rallies began over a proposal, since shelved, that would allow extraditions to mainland China, but have since grown to include a variety of grievances including a lack of direct elections and the police use of force with demonstrators.

On Monday, officials in Beijing expressed support for Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong leader, and signaled that they expected her government to resolve the political crisis.

The government said Tuesday evening that 44 people who were arrested Sunday night had been accused of rioting. In addition, a 33-year-old man was charged with assaulting a police officer and a 24-year-old man was charged with possession of offensive weapons.

Rioting carries a prison term of up to 10 years.

As news of the charges spread, hundreds of people dressed in black, the color of the protest movement, gathered around Kwai Chung Police Station, where the suspects were being held. Police told the crowds to disperse and used pepper spray against some demonstrators.

Tehran's ex-mayor sentenced to die

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's state TV says a former mayor of Tehran who also served as one of the country's vice presidents was sentenced to death for killing his wife.

Tuesday's report quotes judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that Mohammad Ali Najafi was convicted of fatally shooting his wife, Mitra Ostad. The verdict can be appealed within 20 days.

Police detained Najafi in May after he went to authorities and confessed to the killing. At the time, officials said Najafi and Ostad were having domestic problems.

Najafi resigned as mayor in 2018, after hard-liners criticized him over a video showing he attended a dance performance by young girls at a school show.

Gun violence is rare in Iran, especially among the country's political and economic elite.

A Section on 07/31/2019