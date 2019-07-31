UNDER THE RADAR: Blytheville’s Tedrick Washington

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Blytheville’s Tedrick Washington.

Class: 2020

Position: Point guard

Size: 6-2, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 48% from the field, 36% beyond the three-point line, 77% from the free throw line

Interest: Northwest Mississippi, Ouachita Baptist, UA-Fort Smith,; Dyersburg Community College

Coach McKenzie Pierce:

“He’s was all conference and All NEA his junior year. Tremendous ball handler who can get anywhere on the floor and create for himself or others. He is young for his class. Won’t turn 17 until the middle of August. He was 5-8 his sophomore year and stands at 6-2 now and is still growing. He was also on the honor roll a year ago. Really great player and person.”