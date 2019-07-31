Vandalized memorial at Arkansas armory to be back up soon; vandals pulled statue from base, dropped it in ditch, official says

The Fallen Hero Statue outside the Batesville Armory was vandalized earlier this week, officials said. Photos courtesy of the Arkansas National Guard

The Fallen Hero Statue outside the Batesville Armory will soon be back on display after it was vandalized earlier this week, officials said.

Arkansas National Guard Sgt. First Class Jackie Carter said he came into work on Tuesday and quickly realized someone had yanked the metal cast boots, gun and helmet from the top of the Fallen Hero Statue.

“I was like 'What in the world?'” Carter said. “Before I could even get my morning coffee a Good Samaritan drove up and asked if we were looking for a monument because he found one on the side of the road.”

It appears that the suspects yanked the statute from its base and carried it 100 feet before dropping it in a ditch, he said.

“Me and him walked down the statute and carried it back and I can tell you I can understand why they probably dropped it,” Carter said. “The thing is pretty heavy.”

The story of the vandalism quickly exploded over social media with rumors of fundraisers being held for the monument and the statue being replaced, Carter said.

“The statue got a few scrapes and bumps, but nothing we can’t fix,” he said. “We don’t have any fundraisers or GoFundMe’s. At this moment the National Guard isn’t asking for any money and we are going to use our own funds to fix it.”

A spokeswoman for the Batesville Police Department said the agency is still investigating the vandalism.

“I am kind of hoping they find the people responsible before we put it back up,” Carter said. “We are going to let the police do their investigation.”