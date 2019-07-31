Arkansas woman sentenced for using acid to blind ex-boyfriend

A West Memphis woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of using acid to blind a man and his son, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release.

Toya Lane Boston, 45, was convicted on Friday in Crittenden County of two counts of first-degree battery and one count of battery with a deadly weapon in the presence on a minor. The jury took about three hours to reach the verdict, a news release said.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Boston to 15 years for each battery count and an additional 10 years for the deadly weapon charge. The sentences will run consecutively, the news release said.

Officers said Boston on July 8, 2016, broke in through back window of her ex-boyfriend's home and threw sulphuric acid in his face while he was sleeping on a couch. The man’s son intervened and tried stopping Boston, but she also doused him with acid, authorities said.

The ex-boyfriend was blinded and the son lost vision in one eye, the news release said.