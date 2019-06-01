12 people slain in Virginia shooting; 4 hurt

Police work at the scene Friday where 12 people were killed during a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal complex in Virginia Beach, Va.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Twelve people were killed and four people injured by a shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dwyer said. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors and colleagues."

The shooter was a current, longtime employee, Cervera said at a news conference Friday night.

The shooter fired at police, injuring one officer, before being shot and killed. The officer's bullet-resistant vest saved his life, Cervera said.

Some patients were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Healthcare tweeted.

The shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is next to City Hall. The building houses the city's public works, public utilities and planning departments, according to City Council Member Barbara Henley, who arrived at City Hall about 4 p.m. Friday just after the shooting.

Henley said she's never seen a situation like this before at the Municipal Center, adding that security has recently been "beefed up" in the City Hall building because of shooting incidents across the nation but that some of the other municipal buildings do not take the same security measures.

"Pray for our City!" City Council Member Aaron Rouse tweeted. "This day will not define Virginia Beach ... We will come together."

Gov. Ralph Northam, who was en route to the city Friday night, called it a "tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them."

Megan Banton, who works in the public works building where the shooting occurred, said she was on the second floor of the building when her supervisor heard a loud noise and told people to go into her office.

The sound of gunshots continued as about 20 people huddled on the floor after they barricaded the door with a desk. "We kept hearing gunfire," Banton said. "We were trying to keep as quiet as possible."

She said some people in the office were crying; others appeared nervous and some were just silent.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe," she said. "We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn't real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots."

She said she texted her mom, telling her that there was a shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the public works department.

"Thank God my baby is OK," Banton's mother, Dana Showers, said.

Relatives of victims were told to gather at Princess Anne Middle School for updates, even as representatives from the medical examiner's office were headed to the scene. Police and other public-safety workers were busy processing the vast crime scene and trying to identify the victims Friday night and were expected to be there into today.

Paul Swain, 50, was among those who arrived at the school to reunite with loved ones who were in the building during the shooting.

He said he saw his fiancee from across the parking lot, clearly in an agitated state.

"I think she knew some of the people," he said.

Sheila Cook, who was in the court house building in the complex, told a television news station she heard muffled gunshots but knew it wasn't in her building. She said police acted quickly in telling people that they were safe after the shooter had been apprehended.

"That was enough to make me feel safe enough to come outside and that God was with us," she said. She added, "I'm feeling shaken and relieved at the same time."

Christina Pullen, a spokesman for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau is assisting.

Cervera, the police chief, said it was too soon to provide details about the gunman or how the shooting unfolded, though it appeared to be quick. He said officers entered the building shortly after the first calls and confronted the gunman.

"There is no way to describe an incident such as this," Cervera said. "The suspect was immediately confronted. ... our citizens can rest easy tonight. We do not have someone out in the community to do more harm."

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer (left) looks on Friday as City Councilman Aaron Rouse (right) comforts Police Chief James Ververa after a news conference in Virginia Beach, Va., concerning the deadly shooting at the municipal building in the city.

