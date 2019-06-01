As LR airport chief exits, top aide named as interim leader

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission has turned to Ron Mathieu's top lieutenant to run the state's largest airport while a national search is conducted for his permanent successor.

The commission on Friday named Bryan Malinowski as interim executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field. Malinowski, 48, has served as deputy executive director since 2008, the same year Mathieu took over the top spot.

Upon Malinowski being named, Mathieu asked and was granted permission from commission chairman Jesse Mason to lead his "friend and successor to the seat that he has earned" on the commission dais.

"This is so very important to me," Malinowski said in brief remarks after taking his place. "As an aviation professional, I do realize all the hard work by the people that surround you are what make you. I hope to do the very best we can not to miss a beat."

Malinowski also acknowledged the legacy of his former boss.

"We have some very big shoes to fill behind Ron and we wish him well," he said. "He's been a great leader and a great friend. I just want to say, 'Thank you.'"

Friday also marked Mathieu's last day as executive director. Mathieu begins a similar job at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama later this month.

"While I depart today, I leave a little piece of my heart in Little Rock and at this airport," Mathieu said. "We have assembled great people. They have done a great job.

"And at this moment, I will implore all of the staff to do for Bryan what you did for me: To support him, to encourage him at all times and to be as creative for him and as dedicated and committed to the excellence of this organization for him as you were with me."

Malinowski will draw an annual salary of $216,215.65. The commission voted to increase his salary 7% while he serves dual roles.

The votes to name the interim executive director and increase his salary were unanimous at Friday's special commission meeting, which included a six-minute conference behind closed doors for private discussions, which is allowed by public bodies under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act when discussing personnel matters.

Three of the seven commissioners attended in person: Mason, Gus Vratsinas and Mark Camp. Stacy Hurst, Meredith Catlett, John Rutledge and Jill Floyd participated in the meeting by telephone.

As deputy executive director, Malinowski has been responsible for daily airport management, including overseeing operations, facilities, finance, human resources, procurement, and properties, planning and development, according to the airport website.

Mathieu, as the executive director, was responsible for overall administration, operations, maintenance and development.

Before joining the airport when it was still known as Little Rock National Airport, Malinowski held leadership positions with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, El Paso International Airport in Texas and Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania.

He holds a bachelor's degree in aviation management from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla. He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives' accredited airport executive program. Malinowski also is a certified flight instructor with instrument and multi-engine ratings.

This will be Malinowski's second stint as the interim head of Clinton National. He served for three months two years ago while Mathieu underwent and recovered from a kidney transplant.

After the meeting, Malinowski said he intends to apply for the permanent position.

A request for qualifications from potential search firms was still being finalized Friday, Mason said.

"Our intent is to find the best person out there to fill this vacancy," he said. "Following the selection of the search firm, we will cast a wide net."

Metro on 06/01/2019