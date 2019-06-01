Afghans on Friday carry the remains of a suicide attacker’s vehicle in Kabul.

Blast targets U.S. convoy; 4 Afghans die

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A car bomb targeting a U.S. convoy exploded early Friday in an eastern Kabul neighborhood, leaving four Afghan civilians dead and three wounded and lightly wounding four American forces, authorities said. It was the second suicide attack in as many days to rattle the Afghan capital.

The suicide bomber struck as the convoy passed through Kabul's eastern Yakatot neighborhood, where U.S. and NATO forces maintain complexes. Facilities operated by the Afghan security forces are nearby.

Firdous Faramaz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said four Afghan civilians were killed and three wounded in the attack.

Bob Purtiman, public affairs officer with the U.S. military in Kabul, said four U.S. service members received minor injuries. The one-line statement did not elaborate.

In a telephone interview, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid took responsibility for Friday's attack on the U.S. convoy in Kabul, claiming 10 U.S. soldiers were killed. Taliban claims are often exaggerated.

On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew up outside an Afghan army academy and training center, also in the same area but several miles away from Friday's explosion.

Both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have infiltrated the capital in the past.

Philippines militants slay Dutch captive

MANILA, Philippines -- A long-held Dutch hostage was fatally shot by his militant captors Friday when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in the jungles of the southern Philippines, military officials said.

Ewold Horn was killed when he made a dash to freedom during a fierce firefight between the Abu Sayyaf militants and army troops in Sulu province's mountainous Patikul town, military commander Brig. Gen. Divino Pabayo Jr. said.

At least six militants were killed and 12 others were wounded in the nearly two-hour firefight, in which eight soldiers were wounded, the military said. Among those killed was the wife of Abu Sayyaf commander Radulan Sahiron, a militant long wanted by the United States and the Philippines for banditry and assaults.

Pabayo condemned Horn's killing and the militants' "utter disregard for human rights."

Government forces "tried our very best to safely rescue him from his captors" and suffered injuries themselves, Pabayo said.

Indonesia jails 5 foreigners in drug case

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- Indonesian authorities arrested an American, two Spaniards and two Russians on charges of selling cocaine and marijuana on Bali, police said Friday.

The three men and two women were paraded at a police news conference in the Bali provincial capital, Denpasar, days after being arrested.

They were arrested May 20-24 in the tourist hot spot of Kuta, said Denpasar Police Chief Ruddi Setiawan.

He said the arrests began when police caught a 33-year-old Russian man, identified only as Nikita, arranging cocaine sales by phone to foreign tourists.

Police seized 0.7 ounce of cocaine and 1.6 ounces of marijuana from the group.

"We are still investigating how they got that cocaine and marijuana," Setiawan said. "We believe they are part of an international syndicate and got the drugs from abroad."

Police identified the 31-year-old American suspect as Ian. A Russian woman, 31, was identified as Maria and a Spanish woman, 33, as Laura. A 37-year-old Spanish man identified as Juan had operated a restaurant in Kerobokan near Denpasar for a long period of time, police said.

River search starts for missing tourists

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- As divers descended Friday into the Danube River, Hungarian authorities predicted it would take an extended search to find the 21 people still missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship and sank into the river in Budapest.

Seven people so far are confirmed dead and seven others were rescued.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, visited the site of Wednesday's accident and met with search-and-rescue officials before holding talks.

"We have to prepare for a protracted search," Szijjarto said he was told by Budapest river police, adding that authorities were expecting help from Serbia, where the Danube flows after leaving Hungary.

Divers in full equipment went into the Danube but were unable to inspect the wreckage of the boat because of the extremely murky waters and heavy currents from recent rains. Officials said it could take days to recover the 70-year-old boat, which was built in the former Soviet Union.

Hungarian police have detained and questioned the captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat.

Photo by AP/MARKO DROBNJAKOVIC

Two women watch a rescue vessel Friday from the Margit Bridge on the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, nearly two days after a sightseeing boat collided with a larger cruise ship and sank.

